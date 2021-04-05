Ardent

Fx With Concentrate & Infusion Sleeve

At Ardent

Buy the FX, our all-in-one portable cannabis kitchen, and receive our most popular Ardent accessory free! The Ardent FX and our best-selling Infusion Sleeve give you access to unlimited mess-free decarb, infusion, and baking from the comfort of your home, office, hotel, and more. A great combination for cannabis beginners and experts alike. Meet the FX all-in-one portable cannabis kitchen aka the Easy Bake Ardent! You can do it ALL in this wonder device. Almost 4x bigger than the Nova with separate settings for activating all your favorite cannabinoids plus infusing and baking all of your favorite edibles right inside!! Now with two specially designed accessories just for the FX – the FX Concentrate & Infusion Sleeve and the Infusion Press! The Ardent FX is an all-in-one activation, infusion, melting, and baking appliance requiring no prior cannabis, cooking, or baking experience to use. Decarboxylate, extract, infuse, melt, and bake all in one appliance Full activation and infusion of THC, CBD, CBG and other cannabinoids Use any plant material (including flower, kief, and concentrate) Odorless Stainless steel cavity 4 different settings for a full range of activation, infusion, melting, baking and more Detachable base for easy clean up No minimum material amount, work with up to 4 oz of plant material at a time Perfect as a personal cooking and crafting device in addition to all of it’s cannabis capabilities Suitable for smaller kitchen spaces and workspaces without kitchens (no need for an oven, double boiler, or crock pot.) Switch between modes by pressing the “M” button, and start the cycle by pressing the Ardent “A.” The FX is compatible with Ardent’s full line of kitchen tools and kits. Be part of the first wave of FX owners for exclusive access to Ardent’s new releases. Which Plug (Voltage) To Choose If you are in the U.S, Canada, or any other country that uses 110v voltage, select the “110v” plug option. If you are in Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, parts of Latin America or any location that uses 220v voltage, select the “220v” plug option.