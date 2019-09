FWD

Fwd Frame Tote

C$110.00

Buy Now Review It

At SportChek

Roomy zippered front pocket. Multiple interior compartments, including mesh water bottle pocket, to keep your essentials in place. Zippered phone pocket, magnetic-closure side pockets. Easily accessible key clip. Removable backpack straps tuck into the back magnetic-closure pocket for storage, or can be easily removed. Shoulder straps for easy carrying. Includes 30cm x 37cm shoe bag and 30cm x 50cm laundry bag.