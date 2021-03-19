Kit & Sky

Fuzzy Ribbed Flare-leg Pants

Kit & Sky works wonders in your wardrobe with these fuzzy ribbed pants designed with a flowy flare leg. Fuzzy ribbed finish Imported Pull-on styling Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales Web ID: 11584891 Size & Fit Approx. inseam: 29-1/2" Approx. model height is 5'10" and she is wearing a size small Front rise: approx. 10-1/2"; back rise: approx. 11-1/2"; relaxed fit through hips and thighs; flare leg Materials & Care Machine washable Polyester/acrylic