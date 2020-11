Ugg

Fuzz’n Faux Fur Slipper Sandal

$44.99 $29.99

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

KOOLABURRA BY UGG Fuzz'n Faux Fur Slipper Sandal (Toddler, Little Kid, & Big Kid) 3.7 (3) $44.99Information $34.9722% off EXTRA 14% OFF $29.99 Style #1113931 Size Size Chart 12 13 1 2 3 4 5 ColorMTR MGRP MTR BLK RSPR STNG Quantity 1 Add to Cart About This Item Details - Open toe - Quilted faux fur construction - Logo detail elastic counter strap - Slip-on - Faux fur footbed - White sole - Lightweight saw-edge sole - Imported