Featuring reclaimed and low-impact materials with offsets for the small amount of emissions they create – making the materials carbon neutral – our Fuzz Sugar adapts the iconic look and feel of UGG. Using 50% reclaimed wool and 50% TENCEL™ Lyocell sourced from responsibly-harvested trees, our curly UGGplush™ wool blend offers a soft and textured statement. Additionally, our SugarSole™ outsole foam is made with renewable sugarcane – a swift-growing, rainwater-dependent resource that removes CO2 from the atmosphere and does not require irrigation. Delivering all the ease you expect from UGG, this standout slip-on helps you feel good in more ways than one. Textile made of 10mm curly plush (50% upcycled wool, 50% TENCEL™ Lyocell) upper Lining Textile made of 10mm curly plush (50% upcycled wool, 50% TENCEL™ Lyocell) Insole Textile made of 10mm curly plush (50% upcycled wool, 50% TENCEL™ Lyocell) SugarSole™ foam outsole Woven Label made from 100% TENCEL™ Lyocell fibers with UGG® logo, Embossed UGG® logo comprised of 60% GRS Certified Recycled Leather, 20% GRS Certified Recycled Polyester Fibers and 20% Polyurethane RN 88276