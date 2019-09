Oliver Goldsmith

Fuz Sunglasses

$285.00

Buy Now Review It

At Oliver Goldsmith

Fuz (1966) British slang for police it takes its place in the OG: Icons line up as it featured in Two for the Road with Audrey Hepburn. In fact all the sunglasses in that film were created by Oliver Goldsmith including the white wrap around frames on the poster. Fuz also appeared on the front cover of Vanity Fair in 1965. 56☐20-140