Vacay

Future Uptown 28-inch Spinner Suitcase

$225.00 $159.99

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

These classically proportioned cat eye sunglasses from the spring summer 20 collection are an example of quintessential LINDA FARROW design. The soft polished edges of the silhouette are formed from cream Italian acetate with sculpted nose pads and temple tips to provide comfort to the wearer. The style carries 22 carat light gold plated eyelets set into the temples in celebration of the founding of the brand in LONDON 1970. To capture the playful spirit of the decade the style is accompanied by a black and cream logo check Italian silk scarf which can be worn tied through the eyelet. The style is fitted with blush pink nylon sunglass lenses specially selected for their durability. This style can also be worn with LINDA FARROW’s chunky acetate chains, the signature hardware has been engineered to clasp perfectly through the eyelet