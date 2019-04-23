What it is: A four-piece collection featuring selections from Shiseido's best-selling anti-aging skin care set, presented with a travel bag.Collection includes:- Future Solution LX Extra Rich Cleansing Foam (1.7 oz.): an ultra-rich and creamy anti-aging cleansing foam that removes impurities while keeping skin's moisture balance.- Future Solution LX Concentrated Balancing Softener (2.5 oz.): an enriched softening lotion that immediately infuses generous moisture into your skin, providing it with an unprecedented feeling of suppleness.- Future Solution LX Total Protective Cream SPF 20 (0.5 oz.): a velvety-rich daytime moisturizer that protects skin from UV rays, dryness and oxidation while maintaining long-lasting moisture.- Future Solution LX Total Regenerating Cream (0.5 oz.): an ultra-rich nighttime cream with a high concentration of anti-aging ingredients to help skin restore itself while you sleep."/