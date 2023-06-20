United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Wet For Her
Fusion Strap-on Dildo Purple-pleasure Base
$59.95$53.95
At Wet For Her
A Wet For Her design, the Fusion purple strap-on dildo has a unique ergonomic base that enables the wearer to receive clitoral stimulation during play. Non-realistic in style, it is made with 100% medical grade silicone which is silky soft to touch and body safe. If a bullet vibe is used in the harness or panties whilst using the Fusion, the vibrations can bMore info