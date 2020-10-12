LifePro

Fusion Fx Heated Percussion Massage Gun

$249.99 $199.99

𝐇𝐄𝐀𝐓𝐄𝐃 𝐌𝐀𝐒𝐒𝐀𝐆𝐄 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐈𝐌𝐌𝐄𝐃𝐈𝐀𝐓𝐄 𝐑𝐄𝐋𝐈𝐄𝐅- Both heat and massage provide rapid relief to sore muscles and aching joints. With our built-in heated option, the muscle massager fuses these two highly effective elements together for an intensely powerful deep tissue massage. Use the included heated attachment to ease tension throughout the body - soothing hard-to-reach-areas, reducing sore muscles, relaxing stiff joints, and calming muscle spasms. 𝐀𝐋𝐋𝐄𝐕𝐈𝐀𝐓𝐄 𝐂𝐇𝐑𝐎𝐍𝐈𝐂 𝐏𝐀𝐈𝐍 & 𝐋𝐎𝐍𝐆-𝐓𝐄𝐑𝐌 𝐈𝐍𝐉𝐔𝐑𝐈𝐄𝐒 - If you have chronic pain, you’ve probably learned to live with it, masking your discomfort with a regular regimen of painkillers. But what if you could fix the underlying issue? Through the combined strength of heat and massage, the massage gun increases blood flow to problem areas & reduces pain and inflammation, relieving chronic pain, healing old damage, and accelerating recovery from an acute injury. 𝐒𝐇𝐎𝐑𝐓𝐄𝐍 𝐘𝐎𝐔𝐑 𝐑𝐄𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐄𝐑𝐘 𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐄: After an injury or workout, the body repairs itself - but slowly. Our percussion massager intense vibrations wake up muscles throughout your body, triggering myofascial release and enhancing your body’s ability to regenerate cells and repair itself, so you need less downtime between workouts. This muscle gun comes with 5 intensity levels so you can adjust your speed to suit your need. 𝟓 𝐒𝐏𝐄𝐄𝐃𝐒 + 𝟓 𝐇𝐄𝐀𝐃𝐒 + 𝟑 𝐁𝐎𝐍𝐔𝐒 𝐌𝐎𝐃𝐄𝐒: In addition to adjustable speeds and targeted massage heads, the Fusion FX’s 3 preprogrammed modes let you further optimize your recovery. Choose from heated, or variating, continuous, or increasing speeds to hit your sweet spot. Plus, the included pause button lets you put your session on hold, then pick right back up where you left off. 𝟏𝟎𝟎% 𝐋𝐈𝐅𝐄𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐄 𝐆𝐔𝐀𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐓𝐄𝐄 𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐆𝐔𝐈𝐃𝐀𝐍𝐂𝐄: This heavy-duty therapeutic deep muscle massager is built to last! Every handheld muscle massager gun bearing our name not only undergoes rigorous scrutiny to make sure it delivers on power and efficacy but comes with built-in LIVE support from our ‘guiding angels’ and a built-in lifetime warranty so you’re never left hanging.