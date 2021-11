Aerosoles

Fury Clog

$125.00 $93.75

Buy Now Review It

At Aerosoles

Wooden soles and polished nail heads add retro-inspired accents to the Fury clog, crafted in leather and lined with soft faux fur. Pairs perfectly with faded jeans or a long, flowy boho skirt. 2 3/4" Heel. Leather Upper, Balance Synthetic Materials.