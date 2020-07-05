ROOP

Furoshiki Satin Bag

$71.00

Buy Now Review It

At Selfridges & Co.

It’s the founder's nickname that inspired the name behind the Manchester based label Roop. And if you think that’s cool, wait until you see the brand’s furoshiki bags. Inspired by the designs the Japanese used to carry things, it's made out of deadstock satin – so it has been crafted with the environment in mind – and features the label’s signature knots and elasticated scrunchie strap. We want one in every colour… oh, you too? (Height 16cm, width 25cm, depth 15cm)