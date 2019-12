HAMAMONYO

Furoshiki

$14.00

Buy Now Review It

Yokohama's textile brand 'HAMAMONYO' is focusing on the brightly-colored tenugui dyed in the traditional Japanese style dyeing technique of Yokohama 'Nassen'. It manufactures and sells many Japanese patterned goods. It is characterized by a playful and unique design. We continue to transmit original designs that give the feeling of the seasons.