Furhaven

Round Pet Beds For Small, Medium, And Large Dogs

$35.99

DESIGNED FOR PETS: The pet bed comes with an attached blanket hood that can be used as is or converted into a tented burrowing cave with the included plastic tubing; either configuration provides a cozy and insulating nestling space for dogs and cats SLEEP SURFACE: The interior sleep surface is lined with cozy, insulating sherpa, while the exterior features easy-care suede; both materials are gentle on noses and paws for enhanced snuggling and burrowing comfort EASY ON JOINTS: The gel-infused memory foam whisks heat away for a cooling effect, as well contours to your pet's figure to cushion pressure points, relieve joint pain, and improve body alignment to help ease discomfort and encourage restful sleep PRODUCT DETAILS: Espresso; 26" Base, 26" x 26" x 3" AVAILABLE VARIANTS: The bed comes in Espresso, Cream, Blue, Gray, and Pink; it's also available in 18" Base, 26" Base, 35" Base, and 44" Base EASY CARE: The removable dog bed cover is completely machine washable for your convenience; for more specific washing instructions, please refer to the hang tag and/or seam label (if applicable) CUSTOMER ASSURANCE: The product comes with a 90-day limited coverage against material defects and may also qualify for our 60-day Worry-Free Program; restrictions apply: purchases from unauthorized 3rd-party resellers may not be covered by Furhaven NOT SUITABLE for pets with excessive teething or destructive chewing behavior Cozy comfort with a cooling twist! Pets who love to burrow under the covers will enjoy the Furhaven Cooling Gel Memory Foam Orthopedic Round Cuddle Nest Faux Sheepskin Snuggery Blanket Pet Dog Bed. This bed features a soft extra layer of fabric over the sleep surface that can be used as traditional burrow "blanket" or (by inserting a provided flexible hoop) as a private "cave" for your pet. Lustrous suedine fabric on the exterior and gusset provides a stylish, soft look that resists stains and cleans up easily, while soft faux sheepskin sleep surface and hood-lining is super snuggly. Our laminated gel foam top pet bed core features gel-infused memory foam that is pressure-activated to absorb your pet's body heat and disperse it away from their body to provide a cooling effect. Just like traditional memory foam, the gel top foam will conform to your pet's unique shape to provide the best support for joints and to relieve pressure points. We pair the benefits of cooling gel memory foam with a medical-grade polyurethane foam base to maximize its benefits and ensure the best support for your pet. All foam used in the manufacture of this product is made in the USA and has been certified and rigorously tested to ensure it meets standards for content, emissions and durability by CertiPUR-US.