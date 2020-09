Kangol

Furgora Bucket Hat

$67.95

The Kangol Furgora Bucket Hat is a stylish take on the classic bucket shape, done up with luxurious and cozy Furgora yarn. This bucket hat features the embroidered kangaroo logo on the front and will jazz up your casual outfits. Embroidered kangaroo logo Headband: 100% nylon 45% angora, 35% modacrylic, 20% nylon Made from Kangol's proprietary Furgora material