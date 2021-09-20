Furbo

Full Hd Wifi Dog Treat Dispenser & Camera

$199.00 $161.99

Description With Furbo Dog Camera, your dog will feel like you’re there, even when you’re not! This camera not only lets you see and talk to your canine companion, but it also allows you to toss treats to him when you’re not home. Used by over 5,000 vets and professional dog trainers, this camera is designed to help keep your pup safe and happy. It has night vision, a 160-degree wide-angle view day and night, a barking alert that detects when your dog is barking and can record videos! Key Benefits 1080p full HD camera and night vision—you can livestream video to your phone with a 160-degree wide-angle view, day and night. Designed with 2-way audio and a barking sensor—when your dog barks, you’ll receive push notifications to your smartphone so you can see what’s going on at home and talk to her via the app. You can toss a treat to your dog using the free Furbo iOS/Android app. Set it up in 3 easy steps—plug it into a power outlet using the USB cord, download the free Furbo app, and connect to your home WiFi. Helps keep your dog safe with real-time alerts and cloud recording videos. The barking alert is only available through the Furbo Dog Nanny subscription. Shop Prescription Medications from Chewy Pharmacy See all items by Furbo Item Number 258853 Dimensions 4.7 x 5.9 x 8.9 inches Technology Feature Two-Way Audio, Treat Dispensing Bowl & Storage Feature Automatic Compatibility Apple iOS, Android