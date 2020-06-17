Blomus

Fuoco Tabletop Gel Fire Pit

$114.99

Buy Now Review It

At 2Modern

Gel fuel in place of wood, mobility in place of a fixed location the circular design gel fire pits from blomus are that convenient. A real trend in outdoor living, leaving no residue and providing great visual enjoyment. The fire reveals its magnificent spectacle only in combination with the stainless steel design. And this can happen anywhere you desire outdoors here today and somewhere else tomorrow. The outer surface of the FUOCO dish shape is in black, frost-proof pottery. The cover is in stainless steel and has an opening at the center where the fuel gel is added and provides sufficient space for the flames. The stainless steel surface reflects the firelight many times over and makes FUOCO a unique experience time and again under the open sky. The long-handled extinguisher included with the gel firepit enables the fire to be safely put out again. Approximately 2 hour burn time, includes snuffer.