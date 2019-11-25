Skip navigation!
Home & Decor
Cards & Stationery
He Said She Said
Funny Desk Name Plate
$28.00
Buy Now
Review It
At The Grommet
Funny desk name plates from He Said, She Said lend whimsical flair to lighten the corporate mood. Find the one that best suits you or your favorite boss or colleagues.
Need a few alternatives?
Urban Outfitters
The Positive Planner
$30.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Osco
Bamboo Three Tier Letter Tray
£22.79
from
Amazon
BUY
ByTheSeaCollection
Annie Natural 13" - 14" Laptop Case
£39.90
from
Etsy
BUY
Bando
Medium 17-month Academic Planner - Block Party
$28.00
from
Bando
BUY
More from He Said She Said
He Said She Said
Funny Desk Name Plate
$28.00
from
The Grommet
BUY
He Said She Said
Beyoncé Earrings
$24.00
from
Wildfang
BUY
More from Cards & Stationery
Creatrill
Raffia Ribbon/string (3 Rolls)
$8.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Paper Farm
Wrapping Paper Roll - Biodegradable, Recycled Material
$23.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Intelligent Change
The Five Minute Journal
$23.00
from
goop
BUY
Erin Deegan
Mud Cloth Tribe Wrapping Paper
$15.00
from
Minted
BUY
