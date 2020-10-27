Globen Lighting

Fungo Table Lamp Beige

Fungo table lamp beige The Fungo is a gorgeous table lamp in white glass decorated with a diaphanous swirling pattern in light beige. With a stately figure resembling a charming mushroom, the glass lamp will spread a soft and comfortable glow in any space. Place the lamp by the bookcase or on a sideboard to set gentle mood lighting for your living room or office. General Information BrandGloben Lighting DesignerGL Design Studio Quantity1 pcs Item number43491-01 Facts Material: Glass Size 20 cm: Height: 20 cm Ø: 16 cm Size 30 cm: Height: 30 cm Ø: 22 cm Light source: E14 max 40W, not included. Connection: 2 m transparent cord with light switch Comment Color and size variations may occur. Only European version (220V) available. Not available for the U.S. market.