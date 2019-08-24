Add a little fun to your makeup routine with the Funfetti Deluxe Collection. Start by adding some shimmer to your everyday lip with the Funfetti Long-Wear Lip Topper™, while also creating a dazzling eye look with the Funfetti Ultra Foil Liquid Shimmer Eye Topper. Lastly, enhance your “lit-from-within” glow with the creamy, long-wearing Funfetti Powder Highlighter. You will never want to go back to a boring makeup routine again.
Tips & Tricks
Long-Wear Lip Topper™: To use Long-Wear Lip Topper™ alone, apply a thin layer across lips and layer until desired shimmer. To pair with Long-Wear Lip Crème apply a thin layer of Long-Wear Lip Topper™ over dried Long-Wear Lip Crème.
Ultra Foil Liquid Shimmer Eye Topper: Apply Eye Topper to bare eyelid for a glistening shimmer look or gently sweep on top of eyeshadow to enhance your eyeshadow and add a glittery dewy finish.
Powder Highlighter: To achieve your "lit-from-within" glow, apply Powder Highlighter along cheekbones, cupid’s bow, and center of the nose. For more payoff and glow, apply with a dense powder brush.