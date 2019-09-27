The Nue Co.

Functional Fragrance

$44.00

Notes: Clean, woody, spicy and smoky. Green cardamom, Iris, Palo Santo + Cilantro Cognitive function and the olfactory system are closely linked, smells can trigger both emotional and physiological responses. Put simply, scent is one of the fastest ways to alter your emotional state. Working with global fragrance house, Firmenich and legendary perfumer, Frank Voelkl, The Nue Co. utilized research from the Brain & Behavior Laboratory at the University of Geneva. The research focused on mapping the neurological reactions to certain scent groups. Essentially, showing how certain scents make you feel. - 100% Vegan. Cruelty-Free. Phthalate-Free. Paraben-Free. Hexane-Free.