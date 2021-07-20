function of beauty

Anti-frizz #hairgoal Booster Shots

$2.99

CUSTOMIZE: Give your hair everything it needs to look and feel its best by adding up to 3 #HairGoal Booster Shots into your Function of Beauty Shampoo and Conditioner BENEFIT: Hydrate and soften hair texture while protecting strands from frizz, static, and breakage MADE WITH: Beetroot extract SAFETY: Tested at home on hundreds of human heads (never animals!) & independent 3rd party clinical tests on humans CLEAN: 99% Naturally-derived, Sulfate-Free, Paraben-Free, Silicone-Free, Fragrance-Free, Target Clean CONSCIOUS: Cruelty-Free, 100% Vegan SUSTAINABLE: 100% Recycled & Recyclable Paper Carton 2 #HairGoals come in every pack: 1 #HairGoal Booster Shot for Shampoo and 1 #HairGoal Booster Shot for Conditioner Specifications Hair Type: Frizzy Health Facts: Silicone-Free, Sulfate-Free, Gluten-Free, Mineral Oil-Free, Phthalate-Free, No Fragrance Added, Vegan, Paraben-Free Capacity (Volume): .4 fl oz (US) Product Form: Liquid Sustainability Claims: Cruelty-Free, Not Tested on Animals Package Quantity: 2 Beauty Purpose: Smoothing TCIN: 80159974 UPC: 850018240093 Item Number (DPCI): 063-00-6461 Origin: Assem USA w/foreign/dom. parts Description Function of Beauty Anti-Frizz #HairGoal Booster Shots hydrate hair and soften hair texture while protecting hair strands from frizz, static, and breakage. Meet your hair's unique needs by adding up to 3 #HairGoal Booster Shots into your Function of Beauty Shampoo and Conditioner. HOW TO USE, To customize your shampoo and conditioner base: 1) SNAP: Snap open your #HairGoal Booster Shot. 2) POUR: Pour one shot into your Function of Beauty Shampoo and one shot into your Function of Beauty Conditioner. 3) SHAKE: Shake vigorously for 15 seconds. Function of Beauty products are effective and safe. Function of Beauty Anti-Frizz #HairGoal Booster Shots are 99% naturally-derived, sulfate-free, paraben-free, silicone-free, cruelty-free, and 100% vegan. #HairGoal Booster Shots are fragrance-free. Your hair deserves star treatment and so does the planet. Our Function of Beauty #HairGoal Booster Shots come in 100% recycled and recyclable cartons. Only use your #HairGoal Booster Shots with Function of Beauty Custom Shampoo and/or Function of Beauty Custom Conditioner. Treat your hair like it's one of a kind (because it is) with Function of Beauty Custom Shampoo, Custom Conditioner, and #HairGoal Booster Shots. #HairGoal Booster Shots, Custom Shampoo, and Custom Conditioner are each sold separately.