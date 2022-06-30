FUNBOY

Funboy X Barbie™ Dream Oversized Beach Towel

$65.00 $52.00

Dreams are made of this classic 100% cotton beach towel adorned with original and iconicFUNBOY X Barbie™ Dream artwork and fringe! This dreamy print draws upon Barbie’s iconic heritage with swirls of pink and orange. Flower blossoms and more provide whimsical and dreamy elements to this limited edition print on top with classic pink on bottom.Oversized 65’’x35’’ Beach Towel features custom fringe at both ends of the towel providing a dreamy and retro aesthetic.