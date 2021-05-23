ThermoWorks

Tiny thermometer goes anywhere Fits on a keychain Fold-away probe design °C/°F Switchable Measure temperature everywhere you go! Friends and family will be amazed at your devotion to physical science! Just a tad slower and less accurate than our more serious, professional tools, you can't beat its convenience. The short penetration probe is blunted and folds away for pocket safety. Temperature affects virtually every aspect of daily life. Show the world how well you understand that! Get one for yourself and each of your buddies. Has an accuracy of ±3°F. Switches between °C and °F. Includes keychain ring and battery. 30-day warranty. (Not designed for professional food safety.)