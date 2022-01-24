Fun Factory

Manta Vibrating Stroker

$139.97 $130.84

✅ Click on “Visit the FUN FACTORY Store” under the title to see our showcase of other fun products for adults|MALE SEX TOY: Designed for a more powerful orgasm our male adult toys like our male masturbator stroker toy turns your penis into a vibrator during intercourse | Sexual wellness is what to expect with our male stroker SEX TOY FOR MEN: Use our male toy for partner sex as a BJ helper for that deep throat sensation or for personal use as a self massager | Created with ridges that hold lubricants for sex to get a much better glide STRESS RELIEF TOYS: Our mens toys can be a great stress relief toy for couples or just fun gifts for men as a good distraction from hard times RECHARGEABLE MENS SEX TOY: Our male toys are Rechargeable using the original usb Magnetic Charger of the CLICK ‘N’ CHARGE adult sex toys system ✅ ⬇️ 👀 Scroll Down to see More of our Adult Toys . . . Click on the Blue Name or a Picture of our Toys to go directly to that page 😃 💋 |BODY SAFE MATERIALS: Men pleasure toys are made of medical grade body-safe non-porous hypoallergenic silicone | 100% WATERPROOF for pure romance in your pool or bath and easy cleaning