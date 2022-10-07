Fun Costumes

Fun Costumes Clueless Dees’ Hat

$30.99

Buy Now Review It

If you know what it’s like to have people be jealous of you, then maybe you should dress up like Cher Horowitz’s best friend! Dee’s Hat will add the finishing touch to Dionne Davenport’s iconic outfit. The white top is woven to look like straw, and the black band is made of faux leather. The translucent bow and red flower finish it off to look just like the one Dee wears in the movie! - Hat