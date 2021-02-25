The Inkey List

Fulvic Acid Brightening Cleanser

Going above and beyond your everyday look-lifting cleanser, the minds behind THE INKEY LIST have employed the likes of fulvic acid and kakadu plum to lend their latest formula - the Fulvic Acid Brightening Cleanser - its impressive exfoliating and illuminating qualities. Think: instantly fresh-faced, gradually more radiant. Effective at removing all of your make up (it's even suitable for shifting hardy eye make up!), this gentle formula harnesses a medley of nourishing ingredients; there's 0.5% Nordic Beauty Peat - a mineral-rich natural extract that's high in fulvic acid - that exfoliates to reveal brighter, smoother skin; 1.5% kakadu plum extract contributes its abundance of vitamin C to boost the radiance of your skin; 1% liquorice root extract helps to diminish hyperpigmentation and encourage a more consolidated, even tone, while 0.5% aloe vera soothes and calms your skin.