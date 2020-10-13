Bosceos

Upgraded Stepless Dimming Bedside Lamp: Designed with a rotary switch on the base, this nightstand lamp can be adjusted to any desired brightness from 0%-100%, no matter you are working, reading or sleeping, just choose it to meet all your needs. Practical AC Outlet & 2 USB Charging Ports: Especially built-in dual 5V/2.1A fast charging USB ports and 1 AC outlets(2-prong) at the metal base, offer more convenience to you life, you could charge smartphones, tablets, power banks, kindle readers or other electronics at any time. Avoid the trouble to find wall plug for your electronic devices. 360° Vintage Dimmable LED Bulb Included: In order to save your time to find a compatible bulb, we have matched a $8 A19 5000K bulb for free in the package. It emits the same level illumination of the 60W incandescent bulb while saving up to 90% energy. No flicker, no dazzle and no buzzing. Modern and Elegant Design: constructed of white fabric open-top lampshade, the bedside table lamp provides good amount of brightness and diffuses it evenly. Perfect decoration for bedroom, living room, den, nursery and meditation room or office. Worry-Free Purchase: Bosceo dimmable table lamp comes with 90-Day Money Back Guarantee and 24 Months Warranty. If there is any quality issue for this lamp or you are not happy with your purchase, please do not hesitate to contact.