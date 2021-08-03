ILIA Beauty

Fullest Volumizing Mascara

$28.00

At Ilia

What It Is: A clean volumizing mascara that wraps each lash in weightless, buildable volume without flaking, smudging, or irritating even the most sensitive eyes. What It Does: Fullest Volumizing Mascara thickens and defines lashes from root to tip with fullness you can’t miss. Clean, nourishing ingredients condition with every coat for lashes that look fuller, thicker, and healthier. The smudge-free, flake-free formula washes off easily with your favorite cleanser—no scrubbing, tugging, or heavy-duty makeup remover needed. Fullest Volumizing Mascara is ophthalmologist-tested, safe for sensitive eyes, and safe for contact lens wearers. Consumer Testing In an independent panel of 32 women: - 91% said it made their lashes look more intense and defined - 94% said it immediately enhanced their natural lashes - 94% said it didn’t clump when applied - 97% said it didn’t smudge or flake - 97% said it was easy to remove with their usual cleanser What Else You Need to Know With its flexible nylon micro-bristles, the violin-shaped brush catches every last lash, coating them with the perfect amount of product every time. Size: 0.32 fl oz | 9.5 ml