What it is: A limited-edition set featuring three makeup artist–approved essentials for an effortless, statement-making look. Set includes: - Brow Definer (0.007 oz.): a brow tool designed with a versatile, retractable, thick triangular tip that offers three angles for application, outlining the brows and filling them in with one fluid motion. - Micro-Stroking Detailing Brow Pen (0.01 oz.): a waterproof, superfine-tipped pen ideal for defining brows by micro-stroking with precision application. - Travel-size Clear Brow Gel (0.08 oz.): a clear brow gel that defines and holds brows beautifully in place all day long and won't flake, either. How to use: Begin by outlining the brow shape and filling in sparse areas with Brow Definer, blending through with the spoolie brush. Starting at the highest point of the brow, apply hair-like strokes using the brow pen. Use light pressure and work in the direction of hair growth to create natural dimension. Finish by brushing Clear Brow Gel through the brow in short, upward motions.