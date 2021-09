Fleur du Mal

B-A-N-A-N-A-S. Our flirty Banana Embroidery Balconette Bra, now re-engineered for the perfect fit for extended sizes. Features custom banana embroidery on unlined cups with luxe silk charmeuse straps. Stretch mesh wings. Fully adjustable straps with back hook and eye closure for a customized fit. Complete this delectable bedroom set with the matching Banana Embroidery Garter Belt and Tanga.