Living Proof

Full Thickening Shampoo

$43.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

Ready, set, prep. This gentle, yet thoroughly cleansing shampoo primes hair for maximum fullness by removing residue and buildup. A gentle surfactant blend preps hair without sulphates or silicones, leaving it fresh, clean and ready to make BIG moves. Ideal for fine, flat hair. Colour safe and suitable for chemically treated hair. Key ingredients: Healthy hair molecule: detangles without weighting hair down and repels dirt and oil. Made without: Parabens, phthalates and silicones.