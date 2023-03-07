Living Proof

Full Thickening Mousse

$17.00

Buy Now Review It

At Living Proof

Key benefits Delivers fullness and thickness that lasts 5x longer Makes fine hair look and feel thicker Provides flexible, light hold Heat protection up to 320°F/160°C Formulated without Ingredients Water/Eau/Aqua , Butane, VP/Methacrylamide/Vinyl Imidazole Copolymer , Isobutane, Polyalkylaminoester-1, Decyl Glucoside , PPG-2 Myristyl Ether Propionate , Oleth-10 , Oleth-5 , Panthenol , Phenoxyethanol , Fragrance/Parfum , Xanthan Gum, Acacia Senegal Gum , Glycerin, Chlorphenesin, Ethylhexylglycerin, Decylene Glycol, Limonene, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Citronellol, Citral Living Proof is dedicated to maintaining the accuracy of the ingredient lists on this website. However, because ingredients are subject to change, we cannot guarantee that these lists are complete, up-to-date and/or error-free. For an accurate listing of ingredients in each product, please refer to your product packaging.