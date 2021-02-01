HOMEBODY

Full Spectrum Of Possibilities Pearlescent Cbd Bath Soak

HOMEBODY Full Spectrum Of Possibilities is a gentle yet effective handmade pearlescent CBD wellness bath soak packed with a cocktail of anti-inflammatory ingredients and skin soothing oils. With the fresh, clean, lingering aroma of lush greenery and tropical superfruits, these 4 colors unite and blend together to bring a high-level spectrum of optical effects worthy of a truly innovative bathing experience. You won't just see pretty water, you'll see inspiration and infinite possibilities that remind you to dream and believe. Specially formulated with full spectrum hemp-derived CBD, adaptogens, superfoods and beauty botanicals to help you relax, reset, rebalance and feel at home in your body. The Details Made in USA, non-toxic biodegradable glitter, vegan & cruelty-free Free of Plastic Glitter, Parabens, Silicones, Sulfates, Palm Oil, Phthalates, Synthetic fragrances, Mineral Oil, Petroleum, and SLS 14 oz/ 414 ml This item is not available to ship outside of the United States or to Idaho, Iowa, and Michigan Revolve Style No. HEBO-WU2 Manufacturer Style No. 787790753827 Actual packaging and materials may vary. Please read labels, warnings, and directions before use. How to Use Shake the desired amount into your bath - for best results, use 1/3 of the pouch per bath Soak for 30 minutes (or more) and enjoy the kaleidoscope effects of the bath water Let your tiny pores drink up all the good stuff and (literally) feel all your troubles fade away