Full Spectrum 360° Mineral Sun Silk Crème Organic Sunscreen Spf 30
$42.00
At Coola
Meet your mineral match! This multi-tasking modern masterpiece does it all. Our oil-free, airy-light formula gently glides on to form a
transparent veil, ideal for everyday use. Non-nano Zinc Oxide provides
broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection while our plant-derived Full
Spectrum 360° complex helps mitigate the effects of today’s modern-
world skin-aggressors – HEV light, IR, and pollution. A proprietary blend
of supercharged antioxidants helps defend against free radicals while a
bouquet of plant stem cells and niacinamide helps promote skin
radiance and youthful-looking skin.