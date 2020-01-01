Search
Coola

Full Spectrum 360° Mineral Sun Silk Crème Organic Sunscreen Spf 30

Meet your mineral match! This multi-tasking modern masterpiece does it all. Our oil-free, airy-light formula gently glides on to form a transparent veil, ideal for everyday use. Non-nano Zinc Oxide provides broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection while our plant-derived Full Spectrum 360° complex helps mitigate the effects of today’s modern- world skin-aggressors – HEV light, IR, and pollution. A proprietary blend of supercharged antioxidants helps defend against free radicals while a bouquet of plant stem cells and niacinamide helps promote skin radiance and youthful-looking skin.
