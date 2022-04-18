Eloquii

Full Sleeve Maxi Dress

$149.95 $105.00

At Eloquii

full sleeve maxi dress close fit bodice empire waist seam straight skirt front functional placket with buttons front slit Non stretch woven floral satin jacquard maxi length- hits below knee Model is 5'10" size 14 Length on model is 56 1/2". 100% Polyester Machine wash on a cold, gentle cycle with like colors. Only non-chlorine bleach when needed. Tumble dry low. Cool iron as needed. CN Item# 1248219