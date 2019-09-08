J.Crew

Full-skirt Chambray Shirtdress In Cotton And Tencel™ Lyocell

$128.00

We love a polished silhouette, especially in a super-comfortable (eco-friendly) fabric. TENCEL™ lyocell is a fiber produced from wood pulp sourced from sustainably managed and certified forests (meaning not ancient or endangered!). Through a closed-loop production process which recycles water and solvents, it's not only soft, but also naturally sweat-wicking and breathable. That's a feel-good factor we can get behind.