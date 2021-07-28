Hum Nutrition

What it is: A limited-edition two-month supply featuring full sizes of Hum Nutrition's delicious, berry-flavored vegan dietary supplements. What it does: This gummy supplement may help promote longer, stronger and more healthy hair. Each serving contains a unique combination of clinically-proven nutrients for stronger, healthier hair, including biotin, zinc, B12, PABA, folic acid and Fo-Ti. How to use: Take two gummies daily. They can be taken at the same time or separately at any time of day. Expect results in 4–8 weeks.