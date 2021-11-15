Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Mario Badescu
Full Size Drying Lotion, Face Mist & Lip Balm Set
$33.00
$19.55
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Full Size Drying Lotion, Face Mist & Lip Balm Set
More from Mario Badescu
Mario Badescu
Glass Bottle Drying Lotion
BUY
$12.75
$17.00
Ulta Beauty
Mario Badescu
Full Size Drying Lotion, Face Mist & Lip Balm Set
BUY
$19.55
$33.00
Nordstrom
Mario Badescu
Meet The Mists
BUY
$12.00
Ulta Beauty
Mario Badescu
The Facial Spray Collection
BUY
$20.00
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted