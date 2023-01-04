Bedsure

Full Size Comforter Set

$81.99 $62.99

Buy Now Review It

Preferred Fabric: Crafted from brushed microfiber fabric, this 100% polyester pinch pleat full comforter set with a subtle texture is ultra-soft against the skin. A cloud-like down alternative filling creates a fluffy comforter, providing just the right amount of warmth. Fashionable Decoration: Multiple pinch pleats comforter set create exquisite geometric patterns and look more than stunning. The bed skirt of the full bed in a bag gives the bed a stylish look without exposing any space underneath the bed and makes your room look more elegant, also great for kids Detailed Design: 14”deep pocket fitted sheets cover your mattress firmly. Envelope pillowcases are easy to put on and take off. The elegant decorative lace of the pillow sham perfectly matches your space. Easy Care: Simply machine washes this Bedsure bed set in cold water separately on a gentle cycle. Since the bag comes in vacuum-sealed packaging, it is highly recommended to gently tap & bed sets for increased fluffiness before putting it on your bed. What You Can Get: Bedsure full & Sets includes 1 comforter (82"x86"), 1 flat sheet (81"x 96"), 1 fitted sheet (54"x 75"+14"), 1 bed skirt (54"x75"+15"), 2 pillowcases (20"x 30") and 2 pillow shams (20"x 26").