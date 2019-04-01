Elvive

Full Restore 5 Low Shampoo

£6.99

Key Benefits: - Gentle cleansing cream- For weak, damaged hair- No sulphates*- Enriched with Calendula ExtractDiscover our new way to wash and nourish weak, damaged hair. Full Restore 5 Low Shampoo is a gentle cleansing cream with a non-foaming formula that delicately removes impurities. It intensely nourishes and helps fight the five signs of damaged hair: dryness, weakness, flatness, coarseness and dullness. Use instead of your existing regime one to two times per week.*No sulphate surfactants