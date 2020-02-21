Buxom

Full-on Plumping Lip Cream

$21.00 $10.50

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Buxom Full-On Plumping Lip Cream is a creamy no-shimmer gloss that plumps to perfection with a teasy tingle. No shimmer or glimmer - just creamy, plumping, glass-smooth color and gloss from the lip plumping authority. Pout-boosting hyaluronic spheres infuse lips with luscious moisture while vitamins A and E keep lips soft, sexy and protected. In the brightest, boldest shades to play up a perfect pout. Unique peptide and hyaluronic acid booster helps to volumize and plump the appearance of lips - without irritation.