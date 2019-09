Lush

Full Of Grace

$16.95

Buy Now Review It

At Lush

Full of Grace is a solid moisturizer that's packed full of hydrating tropical butters, calming chamomile and antioxidant mushroom extract to keep skin in fantastic condition all year round. Easily absorbed by the skin, it creates a soothing treatment for the delicate skin on your face, helping you to maintain its elasticity, moisture and glow. It's gentle enough for everyone to use. How to use: Melt onto skin, then massage the oils and butters into your cheeks, chin and forehead.