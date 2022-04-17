r.e.m. beauty

Full Night’s Sleep Cooling Blurring Undereye Balm

$22.00

r.e.m. beauty Full Night's Sleep Cooling Blurring Undereye Balm energizes the eye area & helps improve the look of fine lines and reduce the look of dark circles. Benefits soothes and locks in moisture instantly reduces the look of dark circles translucent blurring effect clean ingredients vegan sustainable packaging Clinical Results 100% said the eye area is soothed, hydrated, conditioned, and nourished* 97% said the eye area looks more energized and it improves the appearance of fine lines & texture* 97% said the product preps and primes for makeup & concealer and applies easily over top* *based on a clinical study of 29 consumers