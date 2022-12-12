StudioLaTouche

Full Moon Bracelet

$30.00

Jael Moon phases Bracelet, New Moon bracelet features and brass bangle with Moon Phases charm, large nickel size clear quartz crystal bead, electroplated druzy quartz round bead, brass Moon Phase or moon cycle charm and freshwater pearl charm/dangle bead. Bead bracelet Bead bangles 🌿Solid brass bangle and parts 🌿Genuine fresh water pearl 🪴Druzy Quartz gold accent bead, 🌿Large Quartz Crystal bead 🌿Solid brass moon phases pendant Bangle fits up to a size 8.5” wrist Other Moon related and Moon Phases Jewelry pieces: https://www.etsy.com/shop/StudioLaTouche?ref=seller-platform-mcnav&search_query=moon 🎉Back to main Page: https://www.studiolatouche.etsy.com Studio La Touche is a Black owned, artist’s jewelry shop, based in South Florida, USA Social Media: Follow me! Instagram: @la_latouche Facebook: @LaToucheDesigns Pinterest: @latouchedesign Twitter: @studiolatouche 📦📦📦 Shipping 🎁Gift box included Orders ship in 1-2 business days (M-F) All purchases will be sent via USPS standard first class mail. First class delivery typically takes 2-5 business days. Priority Mail Upgrade; Priority delivery typically takes 1-3 business days & includes USPS insurance up to $100 International. Delivery is estimated at 6-10 business days. 🍃WHAT IS BRASS? Brass is a metal alloy of copper and zinc. Known for its durability and workability, brass has been used for centuries — Our favorite part? Aside from how good it looks, brass is sustainable! Today almost 90% of all brass in the world is recycled. *naturally nickel-free WHY DO WE USE BRASS? An affordable alternative to gold, brass allows us to produce statement pieces that have a luxurious look and feel, at accessible prices. We use solid brass, ensuring that every piece we make is a long-lasting heirloom. Since we don’t use plating over a base metal, our products are easy to clean, and you don’t need to worry about the color wearing off.