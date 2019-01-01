Helena Quinn
Full Length Silk Robe
$198.00
At Helena Quinn
This luxurious silk robe is the perfect treat to pamper yourself, or gift any woman in your life! Stunning lilac silk with charmeuse contrast stands out as a favorite this season. We create our silks with THE MOST buttery and soft hand, you will melt when it drapes over your skin after a long day. Perfect for evenings at home to lounge in, or out on the town over jeans and heels for a glamorous evening look. You truly cannot go wrong with this beauty.