Full Length Silk Pajamas Set

$24.90 $166.40

Warmest Uniqlo top ever. 11/19/2022 Purchased size: M How it fits: True to size When I moved to CO, I wasn’t prepared for the weather. I ordered the older edition, the 2021 turtlenecks and they were a great base layer! I could wear them under a sweater and go outside. However, this year! They released this new one and it is so thick. It is softer on the inside and even warmer. Additionally it actually wicks sweat away. The 2021 edition absorbed sweat but with the new one you can’t see sweat stains or smell any sweat. This is perfect for me in my 15° weather and I recommend Uniqlo to everyone I know! LjjjjjFemale20 to 24 yearsHeight: 5'4" - 5'5"Weight: 140lb - 149lbShoe size: US9.5Colorado Great Turtleneck 11/15/2022 Purchased size: L How it fits: True to size Great turtleneck for the cold weather. True to size, and very soft material. TrinaFemale25 to 34 yearsHeight: 5'2" - 5'3"Weight: 160lb - 169lbShoe size: US9Colorado So warm 11/15/2022 Purchased size: M How it fits: Small The shirt is wonderfully soft and warm - I bought it as base layer on expedition to the Antarctic in January - which will be true test .This turtleneck runs small and I wear small in all other Uniqlo except this -the medium is fine. PatagoniaFemale65 years or overHeight: 5'4" - 5'5"Weight: 100lb - 109lbShoe size: US8New Jersey More