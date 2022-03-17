Zara

CONTENTS AND CARE JOIN LIFE Care for fiber: at least 55% recycled polyester & 45% TENCEL™ Lyocell. We use the Join Life label for items that have been produced using technologies and raw materials that help us reduce the environmental impact of our products. MATERIALS We work with monitoring programs to guarantee compliance with the health, safety, and quality standards for our products. The Green to Wear 2.0 standard aims to minimize the environmental impact of textile manufacturing. To do this, we have developed Inditex’s The List program which helps us guarantee both the purity of production processes and the health and safety of our garments. OUTER SHELL 55% polyester · 45% lyocell Recycled polyester Recycled polyester is made from recycled PET plastic like that from plastic bottles. Every time you place a plastic bottle in the recycling bin, it is taken to a waste sorting and classification plant. There, the different types of plastics are separated for the correct destination. PET plastic is cleaned, shredded, and recycled into new recycled polyester fiber. As such, we are able to give new life to plastic waste and reduce the consumption of virgin raw material by means of a process that consumes less water, less energy, and creates less waste. Regenerated thread has characteristics similar to virgin polyester; it is strong, resistant, long-lasting and can always be recycled again. CERTIFICATIONS We only use recycled polyester certified by organizations that perform monitoring from origin through the final product. We are currently working with: Global Recycled Standard (GRS) Recycled Content Standard (RCS) ENVIRONMENTAL BENEFITS Recycling reduces the consumption of raw material Reduction of water consumption Reduction of power consumption TENCEL™ Lyocell TENCEL™ Lyocell is a fiber produced by Lenzing with raw materials and technology that reduce the environmental impact of the production processes. This fiber is obtained from wood, mostly eucalyptus trees, from more sustainably managed forests where trees are grown in a controlled manner and with programs that guarantee their reforestation. What's more, the manufacturer of this fiber is certified as "green shirt" in the Hot Button Report developed by the non-profit organization Canopy, thus guaranteeing the protection of old-growth and endangered forests. Additionally, the production process is performed in a closed circuit that recovers water and 99% of chemicals. These technologies are used in its production process that comply with parameters established by the European Union of more responsible consumption and management of energy, water, and the reduction of CO2 emissions. CERTIFICATIONS TENCEL™ Lyocell is certified by the EU Ecolabel, a label developed by the Directorate-General for Environment of the European Commission which verifies that production processes comply with strict environmental standards. In addition, the wood sourcing is controlled through collaboration with external organizations that verify compliance with our Forest Policy through an audit program, thereby guaranteeing that ancient and endangered forests are respected. ENVIRONMENTAL BENEFITS More sustainably managed forests Reduction of water consumption Reduction of power consumption Reduction of emissions CARE Caring for your clothes is caring for the environment. Lower temperature washes and delicate spin cycles are gentler on garment, helping to maintain the color, shape and structure of the fabric. At the same time it reduces energy consumption that is used in care processes. Machine wash max. 30ºC/86ºF delicate cycle Do not use bleach / whitener Iron maximum 110ºC/230ºF Tetrachloroethylene Dry Clean Do not tumble dry