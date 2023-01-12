J.Crew

Full-length Kate Straight-leg Pant In Structured Satin

$168.00 $35.60

Size & Fit High rise. Easy through the hip and thigh, with a straight leg. Front rise: 11"; 30 1/2" inseam; 16" leg opening (based on a size 6). Overall FitBased on user reviews Runs Small True to Size Runs Large Between true to size and runs large. Product Details This season's favorite pants just got a major upgrade. The result: a sleek style that's pretty much perfect for date night, work parties, wherever. In silky, structured satin and a full-length silhouette. Consider these the party-perfect pants you'll have for years (plus, you can pair them with the matching blazer for an instantly elevated look). 97% polyester/3% elastane. Zip fly. Pockets. Machine wash. Import. Select stores. Item BM770.