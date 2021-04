Nordstrom Rack

Full Herringbone 250 Thread Count Sheet Set

$49.97 $28.11

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

About This Item Details Update and transform your home decor with bold textures and patterns. - 250 thread count - Size: Full - Imported Set includes: - Fitted sheet - 54" x 75" x 16" - Flat sheet - 81" x 96" - 2 pillowcases - 21" x 32" each Fiber Content 100% cotton Care Machine wash